Hello Make: Community! I’m Sabrina, the Director of Maker Faire. This a photo of me and my two kids (ages 3 and 5) in 2006 attending the first Maker Faire Bay Area. At the time, I remember being thrilled to learn about this all-ages event, where the creative culture of the Bay Area was accessible and available to my whole family. And I remember loving the opportunity to be truly present and engaged with my kids: making and trying stuff, watching crazy projects go by, taking it all in together. Since then, our family has participated in this community every year as attendees, makers, volunteers, and organizers.

Today, on Mother’s Day, I’m thinking about being a mom. What do I want for Mother’s Day? I continue to want this kind of shared, entertaining and meaningful experience with my kids. I want to be engaged and unplugged — doing, building, and experiencing something together. And I also want to treat myself, and do something just for me.

I think moms (and dads!) can take care of both these priorities very well at Maker Faire. Here are my suggestions:

Make something together! This year we have upped the ante on the number, range and scale of free, hands-on making booths at Maker Faire.

Hold hands and explore the beautiful, huge, and twinkling Dark Gallery with your family. Even your skeptical teenagers will love the mechanical, sculptural and light-driven surprises we have in store (check out 30’ long Myriapoda ).

Treat yourself to a cocktail! Take a workshop and build your own cocktail-dispensing robot! Or build your own phone. Or take a light-up nail art workshop.

Spoil yourself with something special at SF Bazaar. My personal fave posh t-shirt maker from Maker Faire New York, Umsteigan , is coming out West for the first time. Also I *love* jewelry by Leah Staley . Unique gifts—this time for YOU .

Kids college-bound? Join us for Raising Makers , a panel discussion with MIT admissions, community college reps, and maker parents.

Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy the day, and hope to see you in San Mateo next weekend at the 14th annual Maker Faire Bay Area!