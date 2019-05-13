Trying to launch a startup is incredibly hard work. Not only are you pouring your heart and soul into attempting to create and refine a product you’re passionate about, you also have to let the world and potential investors know that you exist, and that there is a reason to help you get on your feet! Maker Faire has turned out to be a fantastic springboard for these groups, offering an incredible platform from which to show off their wares, in an environment where people just seem to understand the makery feel of a newborn piece of hardware.

We’ve got some really cool startups coming to Maker Faire Bay Area this weekend, here is just a taste of the kinds of projects you could get a peek at, before they go big!

Vuelosophy

This company makes a relatively cheap and unobtrusive eye tracking, something that may be in high demand as things like augmented reality and virtual reality mature.

Founded in early 2016 in the heart of Silicon Valley, Vuelosophy Inc. is an engineering driven company dedicated in developing high performance, low cost, versatile and easy-to-use wearable eye tracking systems. Our innovative algorithms, software/hardware solutions open doors for eye tracking applications in new areas.

Servo Socks

Deceptively simple, servo socks solve a very common problem. How do beginners hold servos for robot building? We’ve all seen the countless varieties of zip-tie methods and hot glue. Servo socks offers an easy to modify case that can be worked just like wood.

Servo socks are a block/case that you snap a servo motor into to give you more material to mount them in things. This enables you to use regular tools and supplies like screws, nails, wood, plastic metal…stuff you have around to make things move. We encourage you to cut, sand, drill, screw, carve and shape servo sock to fit the way you need them to. We are starting an IndieGoGo campaign at the beginning of May that we will be running while at the show. Our goal to to build awareness and ideally get more backers through exhibiting. A big part of our messaging is around the notion that we believe there is a large gap especially in education around using real tools and environments like woodshops to build robotics. Practical skills can be developed when you have to make the parts that build your project and when those parts can be obtained from your local hardware store or often free makes this cost-effective and obtainable.

Foldoscope

In many cases, getting a microscopic view of something simply doesn’t require having the traditionally expensive equipment that we see in labs. The foldoscope costs less than $1 and fits in your pocket.

Foldscope is the ultra-affordable, paper microscope. Designed to be extremely portable, durable, and to give optical quality similar to conventional research microscopes (magnification of 140X and 2 micron resolution), Foldscope brings hands-on microscopy to new places. As a company, Foldscope Instruments’ mission is to produce low-cost scientific tools that globally expand access to science. We aim to break down the price barrier between people & the curiosity and excitement of scientific exploration. At Maker Faire, our aim is to expose the products to the children and parents and introduce them to the world of microscopy and life science.

Coco Terra

Create custom chocolate in your kitchen with ease, thanks to pre-created recipes and machine timing.

We will bring our chocolate-making machine and make fresh chocolate while we demonstrate to visitors how chocolate making is done, and the innovations we’ve created to dramatically change the ease of making chocolate at home.

Beat Box Instruments

For less than $100 you can be up and running, making your own music. The clever use of a cardboard box will surely bring tons of customization as well.

Beatbox is a Babson startup that aims to provide a cheap, effective, fun yet educational solution for teenagers to start music production/performance. Our main product is a DIY midi drum machine and speaker combo kit in a cardboard box bundled with mobile application, sound packs and tutorials. Our value proposition is providing a cheaper alternative to music production equipment that is all-in-one, with educational and customization aspects.

This is just a tiny sampling of what startups will be present. As you can see they are extremely diverse in their goals and products. Get your tickets today and come see them for yourself! There’s nothing better than a hands-on experience to really give you a feel for what the future holds.