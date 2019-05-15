Chainmail has been a staple of the costuming community since… well, since the invention of chainmail I guess. Over the hundreds of years that it has been popular, people have explored many ways to recreate it, from painting little curves onto cloth to actually just sitting down and manufacturing real chainmail. Ben Eadie has come up with a pretty cool way of creating lightweight, easy to assemble faux chainmail from eva foam.

By cutting a specific curvy shape that can interlock with duplicate versions of itself, the visual representation of chainmaile can be achieved. However, this, while looking just like chainmail from a few feet away, is extremely lightweight and doesn’t clank and rattle as you walk around.