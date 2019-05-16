The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here! On Friday, May 17, the gates will open for the 14th annual Maker Faire Bay Area. This is the original Maker Faire that started it all and laid the groundwork for the 200+ that take place annually across the globe! We’re so excited to see all the amazing exhibits, speakers, performances, workshops, demos, and friends. Here we’ve gathered everything you need to know before you join us at the Faire this weekend. See you there!

Getting There



Maker Faire Bay Area takes place at the San Mateo County Event Center (1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, California). Whether you take BART, SamTrans, Caltrain, your car, or your bike, we’ve got detailed information about best routes and parking on our transportation page.

Program Guide + Map

There’s a certain beauty to wandering around Maker Faire without an agenda and open to discovery. You never know what you might see next! But for those who want an at-a-glance visual overview of the sights and sounds — and layout — of the Faire, be sure to check out our 8-page Program Guide and Map.

Schedule

The weekend is absolutely packed to the hilt with workshops, talks, demos, and performances. Our online schedule is mobile friendly and lets you filter by day, stage, or content type to streamline your planning. Remember to register in advance for workshops to ensure your spot.

Meet the Makers

Did we mention there are over 500 maker exhibits in store for you? Browse them all on our Meet the Makers pages.

What About Rain?

Maker Faire is a rain or shine event! We do have over 175,000 square feet of indoor building space, plenty of tents, and our outdoor makers are a hardy bunch. Bring weatherproof jackets and go have fun!

Tickets

Advanced, discount tickets are still available through 11:59pm Friday, May 17. If purchasing on Saturday or Sunday, skip the queue and buy online anytime.

Stay Connected

Use #makerfaire and #MFBA19 to track and share news, images, and experiences across social media channels.

Questions? Check out the Maker Faire FAQ, Tweet at us @makerfaire, check the #MFBA19 landing page or email us at [email protected] We’ll do our best to get back to you ASAP!

See you this weekend at Maker Faire Bay Area!