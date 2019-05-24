We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Tech DIY – Learn electronics through sewing

Learn electronics through sewing. Authors Ji Sun Lee and Jaymes Dec bring their projects to life in kit form. Learn how circuits work, and how to sew circuits into fabric.

Snapmaker 2.0

After successfully launching the first version of their modular digital fabrication system, they’re back with version 2. 3D Print, CNC carve, laser engrave, and possibly more as time goes on.

Chatterbox: the DIY smart speaker that anyone can program

Build your own smart speaker. Focused on privacy and intended for kids. They can learn about building, artificial intelligence, and privacy while crafting their own experience.

Sisyphus Mini

After seeing the giant prototypes of Sisyphus at Maker Faire for years, we’ve been impressed by this mini version. It retains the impressive effects of the larger original while greatly reducing the size and price tag.

