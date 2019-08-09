Tell us a little about your space.

ADX is chock full of creative space of all shapes and sizes. Created for people who are tired of working by themselves, whose rent is getting too expensive, or who are seeking a community of like minded creatives, ADX provides a place to make a space of your own! Residents are welcome to build walls, paint murals, add lighting, and contribute to programming in our unique and forward thinking community!

We love bringing people together! We help individuals and organizations host their holiday and company parties, product launches, awards shows, fundraisers, gallery shows, all-age music shows, community meetings, and anything else they can dream up! They have ideas. We have space.

Located in the burgeoning Central Eastside Industrial District, directly across the river from downtown Portland, the creative community collective of Art Design Xchange (ADX) boasts gorgeous natural light, an industrial event space, community kitchen, plenty of car and bicycle parking, convenient transit access, and an inspiring space brimming with creative energy.

ADX provides affordable studio, office, and event rental space in a collective community environment. We are here to help Portland’s creative community thrive and survive the displacement and inequity that is happening in our community.

ADX also offers a 3 month craft residency for artists, designers, performers, musicians, architects and all other creative mediums. To apply for our residency program, fill out the form here. We offer studio work space and 24-7 access. During their residency, we ask that they host a workshop, event, performance or some other offering to the public. At the end of their residency we ask that they offer something to the ADX community archive.

How have you evolved over time?

ADX was started in 2011 by founder, owner and creative director, Kelley Roy. We started during a recession, when individuals in our community were looking for space to work together and support each other in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Members and the community at large took woodworking, metal working, screen printing and jewelry making classes, and we offered Corporate and Group Team Building experiences for companies, organizations and tour groups from around the world.

Over the years, we expanded our in house design and fabrication services, and in 2016 acquired additional space around the corner from our main HQ, doubling the size of our campus to 24,000 square feet. In 2017, we rapidly expanded our educational offerings, and simplified our membership options.

Over the past 2-3 years, Portland has been going through an incredible growth spurt with a tripling of rent in both the housing and work space markets. Artists, designers, makers, startups and small businesses have been feeling a tremendous amount of pressure to survive these rent increases, resulting in displacement to surrounding suburbs, smaller communities around Oregon and even to other more affordable cities.

Recognizing the major cultural shifts going on in Portland, ADX transitioned in March of 2019 to provide affordable studio space for Portland’s struggling creative community. Having lived in Portland for 25 years, Kelley recognized the need in the community and responded accordingly. It was a very tough shift for many people, but we have been able to continue to be a hub for artists, makers, designers, startups and innovators.

We believe in humans working together, in person, sharing their ideas and feedback with each other. We have an amazing collective of artists, designers, innovators and makers working in our super rad warehouse in the Central Eastside. When people join Art Design Xchange, they feel more connected to the creative forces that course through our city!

You can view our community here.

“My space at ADX gives me a freedom to make whatever I want, whenever I want. And while it gives me a place to engage with the solitude of creating, it’s not in isolation–that there are other people engaged with their art and their creativity, in the spaces just past the walls of mine, gives a collective energy to fuel the work even further.” – ThePianoFarm “ADX is an active and diverse space for makers of all kinds. The energy and people are inspiring. I felt welcome here from day one.” –Wokeface

what does the future have in store for ADX?

The future of ADX will include more enhanced programming as we rebuild our critical community partnerships. The ADX loading bay will host events, workshops, pop-ups, dinner parties, fundraisers and other events that support our community.

The key to our ongoing success is our ability to quickly adjust and adapt our model to stay relevant to the community we serve. Kelley provides consulting services to communities around the globe who would like to create a whub for artists, designers, makers and innovators. To work with her contact [email protected]

follow us on instagram

To schedule a tour contact [email protected]

To book ADX for your event, fill out the form provided here