In this week’s Make Workshop video, I get a chance to check out a basic electronics learning system from Crazy Circuits. This is the deluxe set, which retails for $200. It comes with a whole pile of switches, LEDs, sensors, a few pre-programmed chips, and even a Teensy microcontroller.
What makes this system stand out is that the PCBs are spaced perfectly to snap onto Lego bricks. You can use the Lego as a platform, or if you’re clever you can even work the designs into 3d structures. All the traces between components are made with a woven flexible conductive tape and it works surprisingly well.