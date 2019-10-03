The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

The certification site includes a full list of all of the certified open source hardware. Here is all of the hardware that was certified in September, which comes from Croatia, France, Germany, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and the United States:

Image: Jens Mueller CC BY-SA 4.0

The M-BUS-TTL-Converter, which allows for communication between a computer and the M-Bus network, a European standard for remote meter reading as well as reading other consumption meters.

Image: 3DCRAN CC BY-SA 4.0

Diskio Pi, a DIY kit that allows you to add a 13’ IPS touch screen, sound output, USB hub, and battery to your Rasperry Pi.

Image: Beagleboard.org Foundation CC BY-SA 3.0

The Beaglebone AI, a board that makes it easy to explore AI and Machine Learning applications out in the world.

Image: EchidnaTeam CC BY-SA 4.0

EchidnaShield, an open source board with integrated sensors and actuators aimed at facilitating the learning of physical systems programming in primary and secondary courses.

Image: Sxyther CC BY-SA 4.0

The Arbol IoT, a sensor that helps analyze differences between tree zones and non-tree zones within a city.

Image: Engeeknyer CC BY-SA 3.0

DDSBEE, a microcontrolled DDS oscillator circuit compatible with the XBee footprint.

Image: Envox D.O.O. CC BY-SA 4.0

EEZ H24005, a DIY-friendly remotely programmable bench power supply controlled by Arduino Due with color TFT touch-screen display and encoder.

Image: BikePixels CC BY-SA 4.0

BikePixels, a set of customizable front and rear road bike lights that allow you to configure displayed design, choose the color you want or activate one of the different animation effects to make yourself more visible on the road.