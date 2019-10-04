Make: vol. 71 is on its way to mailboxes right now, and inside the issue we have a wonderful profile of community science advocacy group Public Lab, including a tear-out insert of their paper spectroscope.

To further augment the article and help guide people into building and using open-source tools to measure environmental conditions and more, Public Lab is running a series of livestream workshops this month.

Be sure to tune into all of them (we’ll post the archived video when each installment completes). And grab Make: 71 on newsstands this month (or get a subscription here).

• October 3, 6 pm ET (other time zones) Build a Community Microscope Using a webcam and a few pieces of hardware, make a DIY microscope that will allow you to get a closer look at your environment! JOIN

• October 5, 3 pm ET (other time zones) BabyLegs Trawl Learn how to make a DIY trawl so that you can collect samples from your local waterways! Look for microplastics, algae, organisms and more! JOIN

• October 9, 6 pm ET (other time zones) It’s two-for-one! We’ll be demonstrating the Coqui (a DIY conductivity sensor), and a DIY particulate sensor for studying air quality. JOIN

• October 28, 6pm ET

We’ll be available to discuss all of our kits, take questions about open source hardware, ways to get involved with environmental monitoring where you live, and ways that being part of the Public Lab community can help connect you with resources and support. Join us on Zoom here!

—

Learn more about Public Lab’s tools in the following videos:

The Papercraft Spectrometer

The Community Microscope

The Coqui conductivity sensor

The LEGO Spectrometer

The Infragram Pi camera

The Simple Air Sensor

You can also find kits to build these at store.publiclab.org