There are many reasons to visit Maker Faire Shenzhen.

Some come to take a look at the innovative applications of technology by global makers,

Some come to get involved and experience the fun of hands-on creation.

Some come to learn about the highlights of science and technology and the crossover collaborations by artists

But the greatest highlight of all is the Maker Summit Forum, which gathers experts in the maker ecosystem to share about the latest developments in the global innovator community.

This year, we have invited 20 sustainable development experts from around the world to the Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019 Forum to share their stories on how they practice sustainable development in their day-to-day lives.

Forum Theme

Sustainable development is becoming one of the mainstream values of our society. On the wider scale, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has been adopted by all UN members since 2015, with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at its core, while individuals, organizations, and corporations are also exploring paths for sustainable development in their respective scopes.

This year’s forum focuses on sustainability in different aspects related to the maker community. We invite speakers from different sectors, cultures, and professional backgrounds to share their projects, stories and insights in sustainable development. In this way, we hope to shed some light on the topic of sustainability to promote a broader understanding and one day lead to collective actions on sustainable development.

Forum Details

Time: 10:00 – 18:00, 9 November, 2019 (Saturday)

Venue: Lecture Hall, Design Commune, Vanke Cloud City

Forum Sessions & Speakers

1. Morning Session: Make for Sustainability

9 November (Saturday) 10:00-12:30

In this session “Make for Sustainability”, we invite speakers from different sectors to share projects, programs and activities that they and their respective organizations have been working on for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Some are seeking to call people’s attention to the SDGs; some strive to increase people’s understanding of the SDGs; some work hard to provide possible solutions towards specific SDGs, while some others provide support and resources for scaling up SDG projects. The sharings will range from the perspectives of humanitarian aids, education, to partnership for the goals, and more.

Eric Pan

CEO & Founder @Seeed Studio

Maker and Biker, Founder of Seeed Studio, Chaihuo x.factory and Maker Faire Shenzhen. He is a Believer of open source and crowd innovations. His major effort is creating Seeed since 2008, as a technology service company to provide open hardware and agile manufacture services. Seeed works closely with technology providers to offer an open, modular and structured solution for IoT and AI. It also integrates the supply chain resources based in Shenzhen to help scale prototypes up to mass productions.

Language: Chinese

Penny Tse (Left）

Senior Manager, Application Engineering @Digikey

Lashley Wang (Right)

Technical Support Supervisor @Digikey

Since its founding in 1972, Digi-Key has been committed to offering the broadest selection of in-stock electronic components, as well as providing the best service possible to its customers, aiding engineers through the entire design process, from Prototype to Production®. Including China, currently Digi-Key provides quality services to 700,000 customers in more than 170 countries and regions. Penny Tse is Senior Manager, Application Engineering for Digi-Key since 2013. He is determine

d to pursue excellence in Digi-Key technical support and localization. Lashley Wang joined as a core team member of Digi-Key China AE team since 2013. He is one of the active contributors to China engineer and maker communities.

Language: Chinese

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor @Make Community LLC

Caleb is the senior editor for Make: He travels around the world visiting Maker Faires and community spaces where makers gather, like FabLabs, makerspaces, and hackerspaces. He loves sharing the passion of the maker community through stories and videos for Make Magazine and Maker Faire.

Language: English

Gregory Pepper

Lead UNLEASH+

Gregory Pepper is an innovation designer, who’s core experience is in creating programs in innovation and sustainability for early-stage ventures, corporates, NGOs, and universities. He currently leads UNLEASH+, a 6-month pre-acceleration program for teams developping solutions to address the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He previously organised startup competitions in 15 African countries with Seedstars World, and ran a network of co-working spaces in 20+ countries with Seedspace. Gregory holds an MSc & MA in Global Innovation Design, from Imperial College, the Royal College of Art, Tsinghua University and Nanyang Technological University.

Language: English

Andrew Lamb

Global Innovation Lead @Field Ready

Andrew Lamb now works with Field Ready, a humanitarian organisation that has pioneered the application of making in disaster response. His current work includes establishing Open Know-How standards to share maker documentation across platforms and creating infrastructures such as smart contracts to enable a new ‘Internet of Production (IoP)’. He is also a Shuttleworth Fellow focusing on open approaches to what he calls ‘Massive Small Manufacturing’ – the concept of complementing innovative local manufacturing with traditional global manufacturing. Andrew Lamb has been a leader in the engineering, humanitarian and international development sectors for more than a decade. He was the first Chief Executive of Engineers Without Borders UK.

Language: English

Xunyu Zhang

Project Officer @The Nature Conservancy

Xunyu Zhang is a member of The Nature Conservancy Shenzhen Program. She studied environmental planning at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and joined the research of green building and sustainable city renewal and other related topics. She is very interested in the topic of sustainable city development. Xunyu joined TNC in 2018 to work for the YOUTH E-STEAM program and is currently in charge of engaging the public on TNC’s Shenzhen programs.

Language: Chinese

Junfeng Ding

Associate Professor at Tongji University, Founder @FabLab O Shanghai

DING Junfeng got his bachelor degree from Southeast University Department of Architecture and Master degree from Harvard University with focus on digital fabrication. in September 2013, Professor Ding Junfeng set up the first Fablab in China. He also developed the FabLab O X and FabLab O playground STEAM education platform and system in college, high schools and middle schools; Mr. Ding is actively involved interdisciplinary digital fabrication projects and researches.

Language: Chinese

2. Afternoon Session: Sustainable Maker Business

9 November (Saturday) 14:00-16:00

In this session, we invite makers, educators, managers and entrepreneurs to share their experiences in building sustainable maker businesses. The contents range from technology enablers who provide solutions and resources to makers and startups to create sustainable businesses, to entrepreneurs who took an idea all the way to either a product for the market or a highly customized project.

Shuyang Zhou

Director of Strategic Cooperation @Seeed

With over 7 years of experience in embedded electronics industry, Shuyang specializes in creating strategic partnerships and business development in the entire industry chain, with demonstrated performance and leadership in Sales, Marketing and Partnership. Currently, Shuyang serves as the Director of Strategic Cooperation at Seeed, devoted to developing IoT technology into IoT products and providing industrial-grade solutions for a wide range of industries including precision farming and smart building.

Language: Chinese

Lei Yang

IoT Senior Product Specialist @China Mobile

Lei Yang is a Postgraduate of Huazhong University of Science and Technology. He once worked at ZTE and HUAWEI and has extensive experience in the IoT industry. At China Mobile IoT Co., Ltd., he has managed OneNET’s NB-IoT ability and application development environment. OneNET provides services to more than 130,000 developers and supports 60,000 applications to reduce their development time.

Language: Chinese

Joshua Lu

Manager of Academic and Innovation Ecosystem in Greater China @Xilinx

Joshua is the Manager of Xilinx Academic and Innovation Ecosystem in Greater China. He is in charge of the academic collaboration, open source community, innovation ecosystem and entrepreneurship. He was the co-founder of the first Open Source Hardware community in China (OpenHW.org), and published the first Zynq development book, he discovered Deephi and other high-tech start-ups. He is now devoted to interacting with Maker/Innovator community, expanding the FPGA/Zynq developer community and discovering new start-ups from this platform. Joshua Lu is also the executive member of the Computer Architecture Committee of China Computer Federation.

Language: Chinese

Jianwei Wang

Co-Founder @BlankInk

Jianwei has been a maker since 2014. He created “MakerPaPa”, a Beijing-based company that organizes workshop, sharing, and maker hackathon. In 2016, he co-founded Blankink Studio, focusing on designing customized interactive installations for business applications, exploring a new journey: “from making to sustainable business operation”.

Language: Chinese

Rongzhong Li

Inventor of OpenCat, Founder of Petoi LLC

Rongzhong holds a PhD in physics and a master’s in computer science. He previously taught programming classes at Wake Forest University. He is a maker, photographer and poet. He likes to explore interdisciplinary topics and find innovative solutions with limited resources. As his previous hobbyist project, OpenCat is the lightest solution for robotic quadruped walking, and led him onto the journey of entrepreneurship.

Language: Chinese

Carrie Leung, James Simpson

Founder @SteamHead

Carrie Leung is a maker-educator focused on building open community platforms for young makers, educators, and industry to collaborate, learn, and connect. She has spent the last eight years in Shenzhen, China teaching in project-based learning classrooms and exploring ways to embed the maker mindset and real-life experiences into education. She is currently building an Electronics and Media program at High Tech High in California. Outside the classroom, she built non-profit programs and spaces, MakeFashion Edu and SteamHead, to connect her community of schools, teachers, and companies with each other and to leverage the amazing technology manufacturing resources that Shenzhen is famous for.

James is empowering Maker Ed teachers, students, and schools by integrating maker education into their existing programs. Living in China since 2012, he comes from a background of engineering and fashion marketing in San Francisco tech offices. He is currently the High Tech Integrator at the International School of Nanshan, where he works directly with educators and K-12 students in an International Baccalaureate environment.

Language used for speech: English

3. Panel: Sustainable Maker Education

9 November (Saturday) 16:00-18:00

As maker education is an important part of the maker ecosystem, we also curate a special panel on sustainable business in education, inviting speakers from different maker education companies which provide products, curriculum, teacher trainings and programs etc. to public and private schools in China and abroad. They will be sharing their experiences in making sustainable maker education as well as joining a discussion on how to incorporate the SDGs into maker education.

Chao Wang

Founder @Zhengzhou Maker Space

Chao Wang, Founder of Zhengzhou Makerspace and TechStudio, Director of Fablab Zhengzhou, top-tier mentor for innovation and startups in China, member of Henan Incubator Innovation Alliance, Startup Mentor at Zhengzhou University.

Language: Chinese

Aisling Yue

Educational Maker Course Developer and Teacher Trainer @MG Space

Aisling Yue is a passionate educational maker course developer and teacher trainer, who is committed to supporting kids to express themselves with maker projects and turn their ideas into reality. Aisling and MG team run a kid maker space where young makers could learn, create and have fun.

Language: Chinese

Lit Liao

Founder @Litchee Lab

Lit Liao, CEO of Litchee Lab, is a Shenzhen native who is curious about literally everything in this world. Passionate about PBL as a new way to teach, in the past 8 years, she opened makerspaces, kicked off Litchee Lab, a makerEd curriculum design company in 2014, and is continuously designing makerEd curriculum for local schools.

Language: Chinese

Leslie Liao

CEO of TinkerGen

Leslie Liao is CEO and Founder of TinkerGen and Co-Founder of Seeed Studio. Leslie graduated from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and is very experienced in the fields of product design, marketing and sales management. Since 2015, he has been dedicated to maker education, with a specific focus on pushing forward innovation education.

Language: Chinese

Fish Yu

Shenzhen Conservation Director and Youth Engagement Director of The Nature Conservancy China Program

Xin Yu (aka Fish) is Shenzhen Conservation Director and Youth Engagement Director of The Nature Conservancy China Program. Fish is directing Youth Engagement work for TNC in China with a strategy of training educators and volunteers to work with schools and communities while developing innovative E-STEAM curriculum themed in real-world issues such as urban water and biodiversity. He received a MSc in Environment and Sustainable Development from University College London.

Language: Chinese

Forum Timing

November 9, 2019 (Full Day)

Morning Session 10:00 – 12:30

Afternoon Session 14:00 – 18:00

Forum Location

Lecture Hall, Area B, Vanke Design Commune, Nanshan District, Shenzhen

Registration

Click here to sign up!

Forum Participation Notice

1. The forum is divided into two sessions, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Registrations must be done on the huodongxing platform. The sequence of speakers is subjected to the final announcement of the event organizer.

2. The works of some of the speakers of this forum will be displayed at the Maker Faire exhibition area.

3. There will be no simultaneous interpretation in this forum. Please take note of the language that the speaker will be using.

Important information

The Visitor Registration for Maker Faire Shenzhen 2019 has finally open!

Click here to register!



9-10 November, Vanke Design Commune

As parking slots are limited, you are encouraged to go green and take public transport here.

From Exit A, Liuxiandong Metro Station (Line 5), walk straight, turn left, and you will reach the venue!

Nearby, there are many bus stops such as Zhongxing Talent Apartment East Bus Station、

Vanke Cloud City Bus Terminal and many more.

Save the Earth by green travel, see you there!