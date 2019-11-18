The Open Source Hardware Summit (OHS) is inviting talk/demo proposals for the tenth annual summit! To be held on Friday, March 13,2020 at the NYU School of Law.

The Open Source Hardware Summit is for presenting, discussing, and learning about open hardware of all kinds. The summit examines open hardware applications, practices, and theory, ranging from environmental sensors to 3D printable medical devices to open hardware processors and beyond. We are interested in open hardware on its own as well as in relation to topics such as software, design, business, law, and education.

For our tenth edition we are especially looking for speakers who can share historical perspective on the past decade of open hardware movement, alongside speakers who will showcase projects demonstrating current trends, challenges, and future growth opportunities in the open hardware movement.

The Open Source Hardware Summit (OHS) is the annual conference of the 501c3 Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) . Speakers include world renowned leaders from industry, academia, and the maker community such as Limor Fried, Eben Moglen, Neil Gershenfeld and Alicia Gibbs. Talks have historically covered a wide range of subjects from electronics and mechanics to related fields such as digital fabrication, fashion technology, and self-quantification devices.

Speaker submissions are due by Sunday December 1st 2019. We invite talk proposals from individuals and groups. Go to the site to find more information.