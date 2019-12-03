The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

The certification site includes a full list of all of the certified open source hardware. Here is all of the hardware that was certified in November, which comes from Bulgaria, Germany, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States

Pipe Grip, Water Cap, and Finger Brace

November kicked off with a trio of certified hardware from Field Ready. Field Ready is an organization devoted to manufacturing supplies in the field to help communities impacted by natural disasters. The pipe grip, finger brace, and water cap are all parts of projects that allow local production of practical supplies needed to respond to natural disasters.

ROSCO_M68K

The ROSCO_M68K is a general-purpose Motorola 68010-based computer. Its creator Ross Bamford is working on porting his minimal OS to it, thus giving him his own hand-wired computer. Unlike classic homebrew computers of yore, this one will have USB to make it easier to work with.

Blood Pressure Monitor Oscillometric Method

The Blood Pressure Monitor Oscillometric Method is what it sounds like – an electronic blood pressure monitor research platform. The hardware and software provide a wide range of features, making it easy to form the basis of a number of investigations.

Vinduino Soil Moisture Sensor Station

This soil moisture sensor station contains all the electronics needed for a solar powered remote sensor platform. It is designed for optimizing agricultural irrigation, aimed at increasing crop yield and saving irrigation water.

Nitrokey FIDO2

The Nitrokey FIDO2 is the latest in a long line of certified open source hardware second factor authentication modules. The FIDO2 supports FIDO2 and USF standards for strong two-factor authentication, all in a hardware package that you know is open source.

Anavi Fume Extractor

The Anavi Fume Extractor is an open source hardware, easy-to-use, Wi-Fi compatible development board for smart smoke absorber for makers. It is powered by ESP8266 and supports 5V 80mm fan, mini OLED display, 5V analog MQ gas sensor and up to 3 additional I2C sensor modules. The fume extractor can be used to help get rid of dangerous gas while you are soldering.