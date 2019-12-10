We had the opportunity to explore Prusa’s latest entry into the 3D printing market, the SL1. This is a masked SLA printer, which means that the resin is cured via a UV lamp, that shines through an LCD screen up into the vat of resin. The current trend in this market has been to cut as many corners as possible to get the cost down to the lowest price. Prusa has opted to go another direction.
The price of this unit (unassembled $1,399, fully assembled $1,599) sparks intense debate with 3D printing enthusiasts whenever it is brought up. Watch through the video and see what you think about this direction.