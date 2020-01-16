Coming up in early February, there’s an event that you shouldn’t miss if you’re into 3D printing, especially in academia. Construct3D is being held at Rice University in Houston Texas on February 13-16.

At this event there will be talks, art exhibitions, and sponosr exhibits, all focusing on various additive technologies. Just to give you a sample, here is the keynote lineup:

Brian McLean, the Director of Rapid Prototype at LAIKA, the 3D animation house that brought us Coraline, Missing Link, Kubo, ParaNorman, and more!

Jordan Miller, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering and Founder, Advanced Manufacturing Research Institute (AMRI), Houston at Rice University. His primary research interests combine synthetic chemistry, 3D printing, microfabrication, and molecular imaging to direct cultured human cells to form more complex organizations of living vessels and tissues for research in regenerative medicine. Recently the Science May cover-story: Engineered Vasculature

Gary Stager, journalist, teacher educator, consultant, professor, software developer, publisher, school administrator, and co-author of Invent To Learn – Making, Tinkering, and Engineering in the Classroom.

Melody Yashar, a design architect, researcher and co-founder of Space Exploration (SEArch+), a group building upon a 10-year portfolio of academic space research and practice developing human-supporting concepts for space exploration. In 2015 SEArch+ was awarded the top prize in NASA’s Centennial Challenge for a 3D-Printed

Sarah Flora, the Program Director of Radiology’s 3D Lab at Geisinger, a 14+ hospital system spanning across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In her role, Sarah leads an elite group of MRI and CT technologists in the processing of on-screen medical reconstructions. Additionally, she segments, designs, and 3D prints patient-specific medical models to aid in pre-surgical planning, patient and learner education, surgical simulation, and surgical aid tools.

As you can see, this should be a pretty impressive event. Go to the site and get your tickets now!

As part of the Make: Community, you can still access Early Bird pricing and save 20%!

Use Promo Code MakeC3D