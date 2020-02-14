While cleaning the deepest darkest corners of our office, we uncovered an ancient cobweb covered box, locked with rusty cast iron locks. After a lengthy experiment with lock picking, involving various experts and ne’er-do-wells, we cracked it open to discover a plethora of videos that were never published to our youtube stream.
We are happy to announce a new series, Make: <<Rewind, where we will publish clips from these old videos where things are relevant and amusing. In this first video, Jimmy Diresta took a turn hosting our live stream from Make Faire Bay Area back in 2012! We have a variety of things coming, so go to our youtube channel and subscribe so you don’t miss anything!