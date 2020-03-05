First and last name

Johnny Tromboukis

Where are you located?

New York City

What is your day job?

Full time woodworker/content creator

What kinds of stuff do you make?

I make fine woodworking projects, instructional videos, and plans. My goal is to educate, inspire, and entertain new and seasoned woodworkers. Intricate Japanese lattice work called kumiko is big part of my work and a discipline within woodworking that I’m passionate about teaching and sharing with others.

My YouTube channel is a way to do so, and I also offer tools and kits on my website to help expand the skills of the awesome woodworkers within this DIY community.

How did you get started making stuff?

I grew up helping my dad fix things around the house which means I was always around tools. There wasn’t a definitive point in my life where I made the switch to what I’m currently doing. I slowly moved toward it and one day noticed where I was and thought “Hey, this is kinda cool! Let’s go for it.”

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

My favorite project to date is a Japanese writing desk. It took many, many hours to complete and I’m thrilled with the results. It’s something I use everyday.

What is next on your project list?

I’m currently in the process of making a router table that’ll be part of my table saw. If all goes well, I’ll have a Youtube video and plans to go along with the project.

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

I had the opportunity to try welding and blacksmithing recently and I would love to incorporate those disciplines in future projects.

Any advice for people reading this?

If you’re reading, thank you! I hope you learned something or at least got inspired to go out and make something or try something new.