We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

The SpinWheel – The Colorful Wearable Programming Kit

Learn programming with this wearable art piece. It could be an earring, a keychain, or embedded in something else. On board sensors allow for fully stand alone projects.

Daisy: Am Embedded Platform for music

a development system specifically designed for those that are musically minded.

Kinetic Engine Art : Laser Cut Model Kits

Laser cut aesthetically pleasing kinetic models of various engines.

Clicbot : Your New Favorite Educational Robot

A modular robot that has a wide variety of options

