As we’ve been covering this event, we’re hearing various groups talk about how they’re organized and how they’re planning out their actions to deliver much needed DIY supplies to front-line workers. Something that feels a little unusual in 2020 is that we haven’t seen much in terms of video breaking down how people are doing this.

Destin from Smarter Every Day has come through with shining colors here, with a breakdown video showing roughly how his community has responded, and sharing information so others can do the same. This is an amazing example of what is happening to varying degrees all over the world right now. Not everyone is so well organized, but there is some level of collaboration happening everywhere we look.