Name:

Abigail Morgan

Where are you located?

Orrville, Ohio

What is your day job?

Student

Etsy

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Polymer clay charms and snakes, assorted earrings, bulbs, charm kits, etc

How did you get started making stuff?

I wanted a way to keep myself busy and start for my future. I also want to inspire others anyone can do anything you put your mind too :)



What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

My most recent polymer clay charms

What is next on your project list?

Make my Etsy more professional !

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Embroidery or cross stitch !

Any advice for people reading this?

With the right support, you truly can achieve anything. Find the people that are there with you through it all, even when things get hard, and keep them by your side. They’re valuable in today’s world and with the right team, anything is possible ! :)

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one

Definitely! The Wayne County Maker Faire will surely see me again :)