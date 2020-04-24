The Deconstruction is back! Watching the fun little promotional video, you may find yourself still wondering what the Deconstruction is. Well, it is pretty simple:

The Deconstruction is a creative collaboration event held online – and in real life. Before the event, a topic is released for our participants (you!) to explore (deconstruct!). Then, during a 48-hour window you re-imagine the topic and create something completely new with resources you already have. You’re bringing something into the world that did not exist before! It can be a work of art, a performance, an invention. It can be fun, it can be serious, it can be both!

So basically, it is a build-off with a theme. You can participate in a global event, make something, and maybe even make a few friends in the process.

This year’s theme is Distance, which seems pretty fitting considering the current state of the world. Some of us are feeling more distant than ever before, while maybe simultaneously finding ourselves needing some distance from those we’re sheltering with. That’s the great thing about the deconstruction, you can interpret this however you please and build a project around your own interpretation.

Visit the site, sign up today. The event is coming very soon, beginning May 1st!