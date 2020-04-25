Join us on Monday, April 27 at 9am PT / 6PM GMT+2 for a panel discussion about the civic response to Covid-19 in Spain. Join Dale Dougherty, founder of Make: Magazine and Maker Faire, and Karim Asry, co-founder of Espacio Open and co-producer of Maker Faire Bilbao. They’ll be talking with some of the central activators, innovators, and organizers of the open source and maker response across Spain to produce supplies and meet the ongoing needs for medical and essential workers and the public.

Panel of Guests:

Maria Almazán – Engineer and expert on sustainability and fashion, coordinator of the textile node in Coronavirus Makers (Galicia)

David Cuartielles – Co-founder of Arduino, professor at Malmo University, played a key role in the movement’s rising (Sweden)

Miguel Ángel Fernández – Physicist in Colloids and Interfaces, researcher at University of Barcelona, coordinating R+D on FPP3 respirators for ICU (Catalonia)

Javier Fernandez – maker, member of Makespace Madrid, working con DIY electrovalves and software for open source ventilators (Madrid)

Cesar Garcia Sáez – Co-founder Makespace Madrid, Maker faire Madrid producer and early community catalyst (Madrid)

Rosa Leon – 3d printing expert and entrepreneur, national coordinator of the Coronavirus Makers volunteers network (Murcia)

Delia Millán and Mickael Pitarresi – Managers in Fab Lab in Cuenca, coordinators of local efforts with institutions, makers and companies (Castilla La Mancha)

Reserve your spot to participate here.