 

 

Decontamination is its own practice — the removal of pathogens from rooms, equipment and PPE.  Effective decontamination also allows for re-use of PPE such as masks. There are various methods used in decontamination, many of them requiring expensive equipment.  Using UV-C lights is one method and we’ll discuss with makers some of the low-cost solutions they have built as well as other methods.

Register to join our Zoom panel  on May 12th, 4PM PT/ 7PM ET

Tentative list of Panelists

  • *Brad Halsey, Building Momentum, Virginia
  • *Marvin Weinberger, Lightbox IR, Philadelphia
  • *Ed Polkowski, Lightbox IR, Philadelphia
  • *Andra Keay, Bay Area Robotics
  • Akiba, HackerFarm, Japan

 

