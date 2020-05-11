Decontamination is its own practice — the removal of pathogens from rooms, equipment and PPE. Effective decontamination also allows for re-use of PPE such as masks. There are various methods used in decontamination, many of them requiring expensive equipment. Using UV-C lights is one method and we’ll discuss with makers some of the low-cost solutions they have built as well as other methods.
Register to join our Zoom panel on May 12th, 4PM PT/ 7PM ET
Tentative list of Panelists
- *Brad Halsey, Building Momentum, Virginia
- *Marvin Weinberger, Lightbox IR, Philadelphia
- *Ed Polkowski, Lightbox IR, Philadelphia
- *Andra Keay, Bay Area Robotics
- Akiba, HackerFarm, Japan
