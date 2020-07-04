As the process of re-opening offices and stores in local communities continues, universities, like schools, are planning how and when to reopen their campuses — including, their makerspaces. This week’s Plan C Live program looks at the challenges university makerspaces face and their strategies for re-opening their makerspaces to faculty, students, and the public.
Date: Thursday, July 9 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET
Register to join the live Zoom session or Watch on Make’s YouTube Channel
Join host Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community along with the following panelists.
Panelists:
- Niti Parikh, Cornell Tech Maker Lab
- Matthew Wettergreen and Amy Kavalewitz, Oshman Engineering Design Kitchen at Rice University
- Jacob Schmidt, UCLA Samueli Makerspace
- Matt Lamparter and Alan Cheville, Bucknell University