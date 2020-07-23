In this Construct 3D Summer Symposium webinar, Using Make: Projects to engage students and document their project process, join Dale Dougherty of Make Community and Frank and Lauren Baldesarra of Engineering.com and Make:Projects. They will share the inspiration behind the Make:Projects platform and provide a brief demonstration of the platform, reviewing the basics of setting up a project, documenting the project over time, how to use the platform to receive feedback and guidance by experts, and finally, how to use one of the pre-programmed project templates to accelerate your work. The webinar will conclude with a discussion and reflection on the future of project documentation and collaboration in maker education.

Happening Thursday, July 30th 4-5pm EST. Find out more, and register here.