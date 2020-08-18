The pandemic has affected all aspects of American life, disrupting everything from casual encounters to the entire education system. Yet, these shifts are not uniform and have varied across regions and at the community level within cities based on preexisting demographic and economic conditions, among other indicators. Located along the Red River in Northwest Louisiana, the twin cities of Shreveport and Bossier provide a look into the personal, societal, and political impact of COVID-19 on the Deep South. Join hosts Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community to talk with makers and community organizers from the Shreveport-Bossier area about how their city and region have responded to the pandemic and how they are continuing to support the diverse communities that reside there as school restarts and the economy is reshaped.

Date: Thursday, August 20th, 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT

Register to join the conversation on Zoom or watch live on Make: YouTube.

The Panel:

Demetrius Norman is Chairman of the Board of NWLA Makerspace, where he oversees daily operations and charts long term planning, and a Senior Technical Consultant with Apple. NWLA Makerspace, an all volunteer-run organization in Shreveport, Louisiana, has been making PPE in response to community needs during the pandemic. They also recycle and refurbish donated computers and parts to deliver fully functional computers to undeserved families, individuals, schools, and nonprofits.

Candice Battiste is the Power Coalition’s North Louisiana Organizer where she brings together regional groups to organize in impacted communities, educate and turn out votes, and fight for policies that create a more equitable and just system in Louisiana.

Beonica Frazier is the Director of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeships at Bossier Parish Community College.

Keith Hanson is the City of Shreveport’s first Chief Technology Officer.