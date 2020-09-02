The yearly conference UniMaker, hosted by the University of Sheffield is joining the online masses and going virtual this weekend. If you’re connected with making and involved in education, you’re going to find a veritable smorgasbord of interesting talks and topics to consume.

Of course we’re a little biased, and we’re happy to see Make: Community Founder Dale Daugherty talking, but you’ll also find many other interesting people on the schedule. For example, Lauren Baldessara, the Chief Creative officer at Engineering.com will be talking about maker collaboration and Makeprojects . Go check out the extended version of the schedule to see what they’ve got in store for you as the event unfolds September 7th and 8th.

In the video above, you can get a taste of what the event was like last year, and this year is looking even more exciting. Be sure to register to reserve your place in these fascinating talks.