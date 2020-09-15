Air quality is on a lot of people’s minds right now, especially if you’re on the West coast of the US. Mike Winter was putting together a system to measure and display the air quality and had an idea to make it portable and partially wrist mounted. His results were pretty nice, as you can see in the video about.
A Honeywell HPM Series Particle Sensor monitors air quality. It is a laser-based sensor which uses the light scattering method to detect and count particles in the concentration range of 0 μg/m3 to 1,000 μg/m3 in a given environment.