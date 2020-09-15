I’m always looking for interesting now sources for fun 3d prints. This fun little site called Titancraft Minis popped up and I hopped in to give it a try and was blown away!

You can create and customize monsters, then download them for free (or have them printed and shipped). At first glance it didn’t seem like there was much there since the current alpha version of the site only has the “Aberration” monster unlocked, but once I realized I could go into the “pose” section and click and move individual points on the models I started really having fun.

While the site does already exist and allow free creation of the Aberration model, they are running a kickstarter which will allow them to add more monsters and features. Go give it a try!