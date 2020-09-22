Innovation is often born from adversity. Despite its many horrors, the pandemic has generated some beautiful human stories from collective efforts to address the crisis. One such story recounts tens of thousands of persons self-organizing into unpaid teams to address the pandemic by successfully making and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE). A parallel but no less daunting challenge has been undertaken by thousands of technologists, managers, medical professionals, and makers struggling to address ventilator and therapeutic oxygen shortages.

Date: Thursday, September 24 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

Just as the immune system learns how to fight threats that it has encountered, humanity must take stock of what we have been taught by the pandemic and learn how to better prepare for the future of COVID-19 and other crises. Join Dale Dougherty of Make: Community and Dorthy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers to speak about the open source ventilator project and the possibilities of creating an open source ecosystem for medical hardware with:

Robert L. Read, Ph.D. founded Public Invention in 2019, 35 years after first being inspired to do so by Buckminster Fuller. He is a professional computer programmer and manager, and amateur scientist, physicist, and mathematician, mycologist and electrical engineer. He speaks Esperanto fluently. He hopes that 20 years from now you will be able to go to a party and say, “I’m a Public Inventor” and have everyone know what that means.

Mark Roden, Ph.D , is a data scientist and Product, Assembly and Testing Manager at Tetra Bio Distributed.

Burhan Qaddoumi is the Design & Simulation Engineer at Tetra Bio Distributed.

Angela Forgues, MS, MSPH, Open Source Medical Supplies.

Read more about The Pandemic-inspired Case for an Open-Source Medical Hardware Ecosystem (including co-author Victoria F. Jaqua, RT(R)(CT), RCIS, Open Source Medical Supplies) and Read’s work ranking open source ventilators, along with collaborators Geoff Mulligan, Lauria Clarke, Juan E. Villacres Perez, and Avinash Baskaran, here.