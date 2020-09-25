The 7th annual Maker Faire Eindhoven kicks off this weekend, revealing that there are always new opportunities to innovate, explore, and inspire. Held in the in the Klokgebouw, a former Philips Philite (Bakelite) factory along Strijp-S, in what is now the heart of the city’s industrial arts district, this year’s Maker Faire Eindhoven will break with its traditional format and incorporate the many maker-centric workshops, studios, galleries, and businesses in the neighborhood. In addition to hosting workshops in nearby locations, it will truly bring the Maker Faire into the community (rather than only the community to the event) by creating a walking tour of making-in-place. Likewise, the infamous Crazy Parade (here is a taste of the 2017 version) will skip the Klokgebouw, and instead take its zany vehicles to schools and homes for the elderly in other parts of the city.

In-Person Maker Exhibits + Workshops

Calibrating attendance (with plenty of time to explore) for safety, the in person, hands-on event will feature maker exhibits and workshops from all over the Netherlands and Europe and entry will be timed to keep everyone safe. A complete list can be found in the program. Here a a few of the unusual exhibits:

#EHVMMF favorite, blacksmith Freerk Wieringa brings his skills back for another year and shows off his work and de smeedcontainer. Watch him craft a sword in three days at the 2019 event.

Fantasy Faces by Eindhoven-based Chinese artist N. Zhu is a hands-on mini-workshop for creating AR face filters or avatars with available software, such as Spark AR.

Variobot‘s Tino Werner and Ko de Beer guide you through building a multifunctional sensor controlled robot in a workshop. Varikabi robots respond to their environment and can recognize obstacles, lights, shadows or markings on the floor.

Several musical installations/experiences are a part of the event. Analogue Sound Massage from Tom Vincent is a music installation on which viewers are invited to immerse themselves in a cross-modal sensory experience, where the way the music feels becomes as important as the way it sounds.

Multi-instrumentalist, Steven Henry demonstrates the SABRE technology, which merges traditional instruments with industrial technological innovations for an outstanding revolutionary live performance. SABRE empowers musician to spontaneously alter sounds live on stage, and control visual projections, lights, and video games and is easily installed on any instrument.

Repair Kid by Cis Deyl teaches kids the value of experimentation as children make ART out of broken objects.

Eindhoven Maker Faire on Make: Projects

There is also an awesome, ongoing collection of exhibits from makers around the globe in a special Make: Projects collection. There’s still time to show off your work at Eindhoven Maker Faire on Make: Projects — join and collaborate with makers all year long. Submit your project today! Some of the unique projects to explore:

LivingLab Stratumseind from Luis Ferreira is a generative design software tool that takes an uncolored 3D model of this street and simulates the human-footprint left by crowds, based on the collected data.

JWOTTO is DJ, beatmaker and designer Jan-Willem Otto gets busy circuit bending a Super Nintendo with an Arduino.

Returning to Eindhoven Maker Faire are 8 Bits and a Byte, two enthusiastic makers that create tremendously terrible tech. From evil toasters and Bluetooth controlled dog jackets to interactive paintings, internet controlled bubble machines and self driving cows, we build it all. See all the step of the Plotti Botti on Make: Projects.

Or get into an argument…with a robot.

Hybrid Future Challenge

On Saturday, tune in for the announcement and ceremony to award the Best Maker and Best Innovation at Eindhoven Maker Faire. This challenge consists of a selection of innovative and creative makers who are developing as a start-up in the new world of 2020 and beyond.The winners will take home a 500 euro prize made possible by Rabobank Regio Eindhoven. Nominees are:

MAKERS4ALL– Sandra Dermisek

Microcontrollers games VR AR – Raoul Postel

VR Learning Lab Makers– Robin de Lange

The Privacy Doctor– Wouter Moraal

DINN – Olivier van den Brandt

Intense – Bob van der Meulen

Jwotto and his crazy musical instruments -Jan-Willem Otto

MakeON by Mission Control Lab – Jessica Cobb

Congratulations to the Maker Faire Eindhoven team for thinking outside the box and organizing a truly hybrid event and a special thanks to all of the makers, attendees, and greater community for their support this weekend. To find a Maker Faire event near you or online, please visit www.makerfaire.com.