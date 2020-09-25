I love baking and I’m always looking for more opportunities to get people to explore baking as a fun activity. I’ve seen examples of cakes and various treats with a gooey filling and thought that Halloween presented a perfect opportunity to do some kitchen exploration and see if I could bake up some yummy halloween treats with gory gooey fillings.

Of course, to get that awesome skull shape I’m just using a skull shaped pan, but you can also make your own cute little skulls pretty easily. I encourage people who might be a bit timid to try baking to just pick up a simple box of cake mix. They’re surprisingly easy and your results will be good enough for people to fight over the last bits.

However, if you’d like to learn to make them from scratch, you’ll find it isn’t much more difficult and allows you a bit more flexibility to get exactly what you want.

Here’s the basic recipe, watch the video for directions.