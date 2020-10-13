We all have varying levels of expectation when it comes to the quality of our Halloween decorations. Jonathan Pfeiler, however, may have just raised the bar for the high quality end of the spectrum.

This Slimer yard ornament is life sized, theoretically weather proof, and awesome. Head over and check out the whole project on Make: Projects to see a step-by-step breakdown of how he created this breathtaking likeness of the green ghoul from the Ghost Buster’s franchise.

Believe it or not, this thing is sculpted mainly from the foam boards you’d find at your local hardware store.

Of course, being porous might cause an issue with the possibility of some moisture in the fall. To tackle that, a healthy amount of spray on plasti-dip was applied, sealing everything against the elements.