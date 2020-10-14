We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Vizy

This is the smart camera sequel to the popular Pixy we saw previously. Higher powered, higher resolution, and more capable. Vizy uses AI to identify objects visually and carry out various tasks.

Find it on Kickstarter

RGKit Play

A modular motion system controlled by your phone. This kit lets you move all kinds of things around without having to learn to code or do electronics. The examples they show are predominantly for photographers and they look fantastic.

Find it on Kickstarter

Rubanmaster

This is a unique approach we’ve never seen before: an SLA printer that you can flip upside down to use as a laser engraver.

Find it on Kickstarter

NextMaker Box

MakeBlock has shown over and over that they can pull off some fantastic products. This latest one is a maker box of projects for you to build at home.

find it on Kickstarter

JGMaker Artist-D Dual Extruder

Dual independent extruders can be pretty useful for printing in multiple materials. Having separate extruders means less waste, it also means you could theoretically be printing two items at the same time on one printer.

Find it on Kickstarter

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1440007055/biqu-bx-worlds-lightest-direct-extruder-fdm-3d-printer

Biqu BX

This printer is bragging about having a giant touch screen pre-loaded with octo-pi, the 3d printer management software. It looks interesting enough, we’d like to give it a try.

Find it on Kickstarter

Bit Board

Brown Dog Gadgets has come out with an interesting addition to their lineup of Lego compatable parts. This time it is an adapter to let you plug a micro:Bit directly into your project.

Find it on Kickstarter

G Dry

Keeping your 3d printing filament nice and dry can be difficult, especially if you live somewhere with high humidity in the air. This box aims to fix that.

Find it on Kickstarter