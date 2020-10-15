What happens when seven Maker Faires decide to hold a virtual event across the whole state of New York? YOU get to make, engage, and learn all weekend! Tune in this Friday & Saturday, October 16th & 17th, as makers from across New York State and the world share their knowledge through workshops and presentations, show off the cool projects they’ve been working on, and take you on a tour of their makerspace. SEE THE FULL SCHEDULEand check out the Empire State collection on Make: Projects (You can still submit a project and participate!).

The event features three distinct content tracks across two days: Keep On Making, Makerspaces and Community Members, and Going Virtual, each with its own continuous YouTube stream. Find links below for each day’s programming and tune in!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16th

On Friday, October 16th, Empire State Maker Faire offers a full day of youth programming directed at K-12 students to explore making in science, art, and technology with hands-on activities that can be done at school or at home. Watch Friday’s tracks on YouTube at: Keep On Making, Makerspaces and Community Members, and Going Virtual.

A host of Maker Camp favorites take the stage Friday to delight audiences (and will return for some special Maker Camp Halloween programming from October 19th through 30th). They’ll also be discussing virtual maker education on a Saturday “Meet the Hosts of Family Maker Camp” special panel @ 3:00 pm ET.

Author Kathy Ceceri will be teaching how to Make a No-Sew Tote Bag @ 9:00 am ET

Hint: Love this project? Check out Kathy’s book Fabric and Fiber Inventionsor check out Kathy’s session How to Teach At-Home STEAM Workshops with Maker/Author Kathy Ceceri @ 4:00 pm ET.

Origami Circuit Ladybug with Sandy Roberts @ 10:00 am ET

Mario the Magician on The Magic of Making keynote @ 1:00 pm ET

Robot Haunted House with CodeJoy @ 3:30 pm ET

Other Friday highlights:

Make a Paper Rollercoaster with Dazzling Discoveries (NYC) @ 9:15 am ET

“Play & Plug” – Counterintuitive game controllers with Elijah Horland @ 12:00 pm ET

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17th

Saturday’s full day of programming is aimed the whole community and also features a full program of lightning talks. Watch Friday’s tracks on YouTube at: Keep On Making, Makerspaces and Community Members, and Going Virtual.

Keynote Speaker Limor Fried, CEO of Adafruit Industries @ 1:00 pm ET

Bee-ker Space: Save the Bees with Recyled Materials, IoT & 3D Printing @ 11:00 am ET

Magic Wheelchair: Making Inclusion @ 3:15 pm ET

Community Build Projects: Tips from the Trenches with Jen Schacter @ 2:15 pm ET

Intro to Puppetry! How to Make a Puppet! with Adam Kreutinger @ 12:00 pm ET

Missing your makerspace? Take a tour of New York State makerspaces and see demonstrations of their community members’ work. Participating makerspaces include:

Empire State Maker Faire is a joint production of Maker Faires from Rochester, Long Island, Buffalo, Fredonia, Twin Tiers, Syracuse, and World Maker Faire New York, in conjunction with Make: Magazine. Join us and share your experience with the world by tagging #empirestatemakerfaire, #makerfaire, and #maketogether!