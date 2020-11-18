We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

In a rare situation, we have two kickstarter campaigns for an extremely similar product that both look really cool. In this case, they are conveyor belt based 3d printers that appear to be the descendants of the Blackbelt 3d printer. If you’re unfamiliar, these printers can effectively print in the Z-axis for as long as you feed them filament. They can alternatively be used as mass production machines, churning out part after part in an automated manner.

Creality has teamed up with Naomi Wu (who you might recognize from the cover of volume 61 of Make: Magazine) to create a consumer ready belt based printer. Creality has already produced several successful kickstarters and has an established reputation in the 3d printing community.

I don’t really know many details but it appears as though this has been a personal project of Wu’s, as she pushes Creality to publish their printers as fully open source.

IFactory3d seems to be new to the industry, but their printer does look pretty great. One aspect in particular that I’m very curious about is their “AI based error detection”.

Learn to code with this adorable little wearable project. The CodeBug Connect. It has a cute shape and a little full color LED matrix. Programable with Python or blocks.

