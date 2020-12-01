Anticipation is everything! Count down the days this December with our make-a-day Maker Invent Calendar. We’ve turned tradition on its head and sent you on a quest to be your own holiday elf…er…maker. Each day, a new DIY project, present, or holiday prop (today’s upcycled book wreath, for example) will appear on the calendar. And there will be more, ready for you to open and explore, until December 24th. There’s something for everyone in there, so send it along to your favorite maker and share in the fun. Show us what you make by tagging us on social and using #maketogether!