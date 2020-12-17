With holiday vacations coming up, what better way to spend a little time away from work than with a maker contest? We are very happy to announce a pair of fun and inventive competitions happening right now on Make: Projects.

Growing Beyond Earth Maker Challenge

NASA has proposed an interesting problem to solve: growing plants while on a long space voyage. Ideally we wouldn’t be requiring that our astronauts spend their time watering, weeding, and generally maintaining crops. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it, is to build an automated system that can care for a crop from seed to plant fully autonomously for 30 days, within a 50 cubic centimeter box.

This contest is open to high school, college, and professional teams. Designs must be submitted by February 3, 2020

Find the details and enter on Make:Projects

Maker Holiday Decoration Challenge

Thinking a bit more down-to-earth, it is time to get festive! Break out that creative spirit and design some holiday decoration to brighten up the end of the year.

We have three categories for you to enter:

Indoor Decorations

Outdoor Decorations

Handmade Gifts

​

Three winners will be awarded:

Project Feature in Make: Magazine

1- year Subscription to Make: Magazine

Worx™ MakerX Combo Kit One prize will be awarded per category. MUST BE IN NORTH AMERICA DUE TO SHIPPING BATTERIES.

Find the details and enter on Make:Projects