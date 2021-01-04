When an engineer gets curious about whether or not a thing can be done, typically we get some interesting results. Xyla Foxlin had previously made some fantastically beautiful wooden canoes and found herself wondering, at the fiberglass covering step, if she could forego all the fancy woodwork and end up with a somewhat clear fiberglass boat.

To pull this idea off, she is using a kayak as the mold on which to place the fiberglass weave and resin. Her results are pretty cool as is, but when she adds the RGB LEDs, it really brings this boat to a new level.

Oh, and in case you’re curious about her canoe building skills, just look at the gorgeous wooden canoe she built!