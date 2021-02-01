Engineering With Paper

Learn how to make your own table-top amusement park style games using only paper, tape and scissors. This hands-on workshop will get you cutting, folding, connecting and building in a matter of minutes. You will start by learning the Engineering with Paper “alphabet” of techniques and then transform ordinary paper into interactive games. Unleash creative possibilities while also learning how to re-use and up-cycle supplies you already have.

An Intro To Software Defined Radio

In this workshop, Alex will show you how to unlock the world of radio communications. You’ll learn how to use a technology called software-defined radio (SDR), with which you can explore the electromagnetic spectrum using nothing but a $30 kit and your computer. After getting set up with your SDR kit, Alex will also demonstrate various signals you can receive all over the world while revealing some of the underlying principles of radio communications. At the end of this workshop, you’ll have the tools necessary to further your exploration of radio technologies and even use wireless communications in your next project.

