This week is absolutely stuffed with great classes you can take, and learn some new skills. From creating puppets from scratch to coding fascinating graphics in python, there’s got to be something that tickle your fancy!

Graphics Using Python Software

Learn to use Python software to make simple graphics!

Python is a programming language that is used extensively in industry and is really quite simple and fun!

In this session we will learn how to use Python’s turtle program to create and animate shapes and to build some fun graphics.

Prior experience is not necessary – as a matter of fact, we teach this class to children as young as 6

Please download the free Python version of Python from Python’s website (scroll down to find the file that aligns with your operating system)

Graphics Using Python Software February 17, 2021 @ 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm PST – $20.00

Origami Circuits Toys

Combine simple electronics with the centuries-old Japanese papercraft art of Origami. By adding LEDs and self-sticking motors we’re able to create 3D papercraft projects that move, light up, and blink! Explore art, design, engineering, and basic electronics as we craft together.

In this workshop, we’ll make paper toys that move and fly. We’ll start by with a boomerang the really returns when you launch it. Then we’ll make two different light-up ninja stars, one traditional and one that transforms its shape. We’ll finish with a fun motorized pinwheel that you can power by battery or hack to use solar energy. Together these projects are a great introduction not only to circuits but also to forces and motion and mechanical engineering.

Educators welcome! Bring these projects to your classroom or makerspace.

Origami Circuits Toys February 16, 2021 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PST – $25.00

How to make a Puppet!

Attendees will be guided through the course during LIVE instruction by puppeteer Adam Kreutinger. They will have a blast, make new friends, and learn about one of the most creative visual and performing arts in the world… PUPPETRY!

In this class we will be making one of Adam’s signature Snoof designs! The Snoof is a simple puppet that attendees will have a blast making. . . and even more fun using. The pattern is provided free on Adam’s website.

How to make a Puppet! February 20, 2021 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am PST – $55.00

How to Catch a Mouse: Simple Machines at Work

Some people know science is fun. Others need to be convinced. How to Catch a Mouse is a live show that has entertained thousands of audiences with math, science, and art! Balloons are used to construct a Rube Goldberg-style mouse trap intended to solve the problem of a mouse on the loose. Discovering how machines work and the eagerness to set a trap in motion make this an enjoyable show for everyone involved! Sit back, hang out, and watch the performance. The performer will try to answer questions typed in the chat, with more live discussion after the show.