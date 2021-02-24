Get ready to start thinking on a whole different level. With the E-RT3, you could be doing automation with some of the toughest and most robust hardware in the world. In this contest, Make: Community along with Yokogawa challenge you to come up with interesting projects for their automation platform.

Come to Make: Projects, pitch your idea, and you could get a chance to actually build it out with this awesome tech.

To help guide you, we’ve got this cool sample project to check out. Go poke around and think about an even cooler idea to share!

Learn more about the contest, deadlines, requirements, and prizes, hop over to Make: Projects to get the details.

[featured Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash]