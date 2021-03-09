- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
On International Women’s Day 2021, Make Community is highlighting the diverse array of books written by our women authors. From hard tech to the human sciences, women have enriched the offerings of Make books from the very first, and will continue well into the future!
We realize this post is a day late, it got held up with some technical difficulties. However, we thought that there was no way this should be ignored, so we’re sharing it today!
Atmospheric Monitoring with Arduino by Emily Gertz and Patrick Di Justo
Getting Started with Drones by Terry Kilby and Belinda Kilby
Getting Started with p5.js by Lauren McCarthy, Casey Reas and Ben Fry
Environmental Monitoring with Arduino by Emily Gertz and Patrick Di Justo
Jumpstarting the Raspberry Pi Zero W by Akkana Peck
LEO the Maker Prince by Carla Diana
Jumpstarting Javascript by Lynn Beighley
Geek Girl’s Guide to Geek Women by Lynn Beighley
Getting Started with 3D Printing by Liza Wallach and Nick Kloski
Getting Started with Adafruit Circuit Playground Express by Anne Barela
Getting Started with Adafruit FLORA by Becky Stern and Tyler Cooper
Fusion 360 for Makers by Lydia Sloan Cline
Make: Wearable Electronics by Kate Hartman
Making Makers by AnnMarie Thomas
Make It Glow by Emily Coker and Kelli Townley
Start Making! By Danielle Martin, Alisha Panjwani, Natalie Rusk
Soft Robotics by Kari Love and Matthew Borgatti
Learn Electronics with Arduino by Jody Culkin and Eric Hagan
Fabric and Fiber Inventions by Kathy Ceceri
Edible Inventions by Kathy Ceceri
Make: Paper Inventions by Kathy Ceceri
Musical Inventions by Kathy Ceceri
How to Use a Breadboard! By Jody Culkin and Sean Michael Ragan
Design for 3D Printing by Tatiana Reinhard, Samuel Bernier, Bertier Luyt
Design for CNC by Anne Filson and Anna K. France
Make: 3D Printing by Anna K. France
Making Simple Robots by Kathy Ceceri