We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Formart 2, desktop Vacuum Former

Vacuum forming is such a powerful tool to add to your workshop, this one looks to be nice and easy.

LitiHolo 3d Hologram Printer

Holograms are pretty amazing, and with this machine you can print them at home! That’s pretty neat.

