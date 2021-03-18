The Maker Music Festival Is Looking For Musicians

There’s an event coming up soon that looks particularly interesting. This is a music festival focusing on makers and performers of unique and DIY instruments. The Maker Music Festival , is reimagining itself as a virtual event and has opened their “call for makers”.

The Maker Music Festival 2021 website will be a campus of imaginary buildings that house the work of makers from around the world. Participating makers will have a space in one of the eight buildings on campus, each named after a pioneer of music invention. The goal is to allow participants to explore, learn, meet and enjoy the 100+ music makers in an experience similar to a real world ‘open studios’ tour. They can navigate from building to building and ‘visit’ the inhabitants therein. Each maker has provided a video, images and text that describes themselves and their work, with links to their social media, additional videos and their website. And just like IRL, visitors can ‘tip’ a music maker via the maker’s chosen payment method like Patreon or Buy Me A Coffee.

The campus of buildings metaphor has allowed collectives and other groups to ‘own’ their own buildings. Groups such as Hackoustic (London, England), MakeMe (Rennes, France), MakerNet (Shenzhen, China) and Center for New Music (San Francisco, CA) will occupy entire buildings and plans are being made for Makey Makey banana piano makers as well as others to be announced in the upcoming weeks. “We have an opportunity to create the largest gathering of music makers, and even better, we have created a place where their works can be archived and organized for others to enjoy,” said Sherry “as we build a community that will continue to grow along with projects from makers from around the world.” The website will serve as a hub for this community and there will be continuing live events and other activities.