Cool Crowdfunding: Ceramic 3D Prints, Tiny Pottery, Modular Robotics

Minima

Minima is a miniature pottery wheel for potters on the go.

Find it on Kickstarter

Wowstick

A tiny motorized drill for your various precision needs.

Find it on Kickstarter

Cerambot Eazao

Cerambot’s 2nd printer for creating clay and ceramic objects. Smaller foot print, more reliable results.

Find it on Kickstarter

Umbratek Utra modular robotics system

The Umbratek Utra series of robotics brings industrial level robotic arms to availability. The modular system allows for several different configurations and open source software stack means highly customizeable interfaces.

Find it on kickstarter