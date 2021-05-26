How To Go From Idea To 3D Print To Bronze Statue

The Robinson Foundry youtube channel has been experimenting with “lost pla” casting to go from idea to bronze sculpture using a 3D printer. Check out these videos to see how they’re doing it, and learn how to get some pretty impressive results.

This method is essentially the same as the very well known “lost wax” style of casting where you would sculpt in wax first, then create a hard shell around that, then melt it out in order to make a mold for your bronze. The big difference here of course is that we’re 3d printing the models instead. This allows us to use other artists designs, as seen above, or to design fresh stuff as seen below.

While this isn’t a new concept, the documentation here is great.