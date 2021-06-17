Maker Classes in July: Video Production for Makers, Whimsical Wearables, Robotics and More

Maker Campus is bursting with classes this summer. Who would have thought that over the next month, you can learn video production for makers from Make: Senior Editor Caleb Craft, start your adventure into creating whimsical wearables, or learn tips & tricks for creating better thumbnails of your projects, and more!

Introduction To Video Production For Makers – July 10th

$20

Join Caleb Kraft, Senior Editor at Make:, as he covers the basics to get you started filming and editing your maker videos. Learn tips and tricks for software, camera gear, microphones, lighting, and more.

Tickets: https://make.co/makercampus/introduction-to-video-production-for-makers/

Whimsical Wearable Workshop Series – July 12th, 19th, & 26th

If you’ve ever thought, “what the heck is a wearable?” or “Um, what is a circuit??” then you’ll want to attend Jen Fox’s workshop series! Throughout July, Jen will be hosting three classes related to wearables where you will blend art, crafting, and technology and learn how to add tiny lights to clothing or accessories. For the final session, it is recommended to have attended a previous session.

Tickets:

#1: “What is a wearable?!” – https://make.co/makercampus/whimsical-wearables-workshop-1-what-is-a-wearable/

#2: Gesture Controlled Lights – https://make.co/makercampus/whimsical-wearables-workshop-2-gesture-controlled-lights/

#3: Make a Glove Controller – https://make.co/makercampus/whimsical-wearables-workshop-3-make-a-glove-controller/

Tips & Tricks for Better YouTube Thumbnails – July 17th

$45

Good presentation skills go hand in hand with Making (and so much more). Being able to create a compelling thumbnail is the first step to doing that project/video justice! Here is your chance to learn from the best, YouTube maker Geeky Faye.



Tickets: https://make.co/makercampus/a-great-first-impression-how-to-make-a-compelling-and-interesting-thumbnail-image-for-youtube-and-more/

Build & Program a Robot Arm in a Weekend! – July 17th & 18th

Join us for the first Maker Campus in-person workshop at Circuit Launch where you will build and program a robot arm in just one weekend! Over two days, you will build a 3 degree-of-freedom (3DOF) robot arm, then run software on it from a Raspberry Pi to pick up objects.

Tickets: https://make.co/makercampus/build-program-a-robot-arm-in-a-weekend/

Want more?

Take a look at ALL current offerings of Maker Campus. Interested in hosting a class of your own? Fill out our application and let us know!