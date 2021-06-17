Where to Get Started in Digital Sculpting for 3D Printing

Digital sculpting isn’t as hard as it looks. At least, getting started isn’t that hard, you’ll still have to put in some serious time to get GOOD. Don’t let that scare you off though, you may be surprised at how easily you can get something to be proud of, even as an absolute beginner.

There are so many options out there for digital sculpting. I’m going to give you some links to a few, in a few different categories. However, you should keep in mind that many large packages like Blender(which is FREE and insanely powerful, but also complicated) have sculpting capabilities. I’m narrowing the focus to just sculpting packages though, in order to keep things simple and keep the list short.

Free digital sculpting software for computers

Paid sculpting software for computers

Sculpting software for mobile devices like phones and iPads

My video barely touches on the most extreme basics of these software packages. If you want to learn more, I highly recommend checking out SouthernGFX. I like his style and delivery and thorough exploration of the packages.