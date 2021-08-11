Making AI Accessible for Young Learners

Search

Sarah Todd is a marketing manager for AI embedded solutions at NVIDIA. Having a special interest in driving applications in robotics and scaled software solutions, her mission is to make learning AI accessible to all.

