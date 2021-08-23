How 2 Part Primer In A Rattle Can Makes Props Look Great

This week’s video is about a new technology that puts a two component, solvent resistant primer in a can. Yes, a rattle can!

Previously if you wanted a professional two part primer you needed to mix it by hand and load it in a spray gun. This is messy, time consuming and a lot of extra work. Now you can buy a can, activate and spray. Once activated it can be used for up to 24 hours.The two part mixture sets in two hours and is ready for sanding. The can has a few other tricks up its sleeve as well, such as adjustable fan direction and spray width.

Check out the video to learn about how to use the product and see the result I achieve. As a maker I think you are gonna really enjoy this product.