Art & Sculpture
How 2 Part Primer In A Rattle Can Makes Props Look Great
Eric Strebel

By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

View more articles by Eric Strebel
This week’s video is about a new technology that puts a two component, solvent resistant primer in a can. Yes, a rattle can!

Previously if you wanted a professional two part primer you needed to mix it by hand and load it in a spray gun. This is messy, time consuming and a lot of extra work. Now you can buy a can, activate and spray. Once activated it can be used for up to 24 hours.The two part mixture sets in two hours and is ready for sanding. The can has a few other tricks up its sleeve as well, such as adjustable fan direction and spray width.

Check out the video to learn about how to use the product and see the result I achieve. As a maker I think you are gonna really enjoy this product.

Eric Strebel

By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

